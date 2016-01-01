Dr. Balbir Coshal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coshal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Balbir Coshal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Carolina Child Psychiatry PA1911 Barnwell St Ste A, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 771-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Balbir Coshal, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 62 years of experience
- English
- 1639123821
Education & Certifications
- U Of MD Hosp
- W Psy Inst
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Coshal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coshal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coshal has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Autism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coshal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Coshal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coshal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coshal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coshal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.