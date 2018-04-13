See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Wyandotte, MI
Dr. Balbir Gandhi, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Balbir Gandhi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Wyandotte, MI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Guru Nanak Med College and is affiliated with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.

Dr. Gandhi works at Dr. Ravinder Gandhi, MD in Wyandotte, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, Tremor and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Ravinder Gandhi, MD
    2025 Ford Ave Ste 100, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 281-3080
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tension Headache
Tremor
Headache
Tension Headache
Tremor
Headache

Treatment frequency



Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Benesys
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • State Farm
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 13, 2018
    Wyandotte, MI — Apr 13, 2018
    About Dr. Balbir Gandhi, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1265442024
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • GGS Med Coll
    • Guru Nanak Dev University
    • Guru Nanak Med College
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Balbir Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gandhi works at Dr. Ravinder Gandhi, MD in Wyandotte, MI. View the full address on Dr. Gandhi’s profile.

    Dr. Gandhi has seen patients for Tension Headache, Tremor and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

