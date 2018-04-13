Dr. Balbir Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Balbir Gandhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Balbir Gandhi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Wyandotte, MI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Guru Nanak Med College and is affiliated with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Locations
Dr. Ravinder Gandhi, MD2025 Ford Ave Ste 100, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 281-3080Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor and staff. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Balbir Gandhi, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- GGS Med Coll
- Guru Nanak Dev University
- Guru Nanak Med College
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gandhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gandhi has seen patients for Tension Headache, Tremor and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gandhi speaks Hindi and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.