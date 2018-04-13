Overview

Dr. Balbir Gandhi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Wyandotte, MI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Guru Nanak Med College and is affiliated with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Gandhi works at Dr. Ravinder Gandhi, MD in Wyandotte, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, Tremor and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.