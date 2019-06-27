Overview of Dr. Balbir Singh, MD

Dr. Balbir Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Balbir Singh MD in Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.