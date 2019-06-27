Dr. Balbir Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Balbir Singh, MD
Overview of Dr. Balbir Singh, MD
Dr. Balbir Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Balbir Singh MD6740 Vesper Ave Ste 102, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 988-2190
Berkley Post-acute6600 Sepulveda Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91411 Directions (818) 988-2190
California Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center6700 Sepulveda Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91411 Directions (818) 988-2190
Valley Presbyterian Hospital15107 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 782-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Talked to Dr. Singh today to ask questions about my aunt's medications. He was very helpful and answered my questions in a very professional manner.
About Dr. Balbir Singh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1114013927
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
