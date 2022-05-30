See All Neurologists in Tomball, TX
Overview of Dr. Balbir Singh, MD

Dr. Balbir Singh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Singh works at Northwest Houston Neurology PA in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NORTHWEST HOUSTON Neurology PA
    455 School St Ste 20, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 357-5678

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 30, 2022
    Excellent
    — May 30, 2022
    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1609874239
    • University Of Minnesota, Comprehensive Epilepsy Program|Wake Forest School of Medicine
    • Search Results King Khalid National Guard Hospital|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Government Medical College
    • Government Medical College
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Balbir Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh works at Northwest Houston Neurology PA in Tomball, TX. View the full address on Dr. Singh’s profile.

    Dr. Singh has seen patients for Migraine, Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

