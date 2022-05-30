Dr. Balbir Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Balbir Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Balbir Singh, MD
Dr. Balbir Singh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
-
1
NORTHWEST HOUSTON Neurology PA455 School St Ste 20, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 357-5678
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
Excellent
About Dr. Balbir Singh, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1609874239
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota, Comprehensive Epilepsy Program|Wake Forest School of Medicine
- Search Results King Khalid National Guard Hospital|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Government Medical College
- Government Medical College
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Migraine, Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.