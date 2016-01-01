Dr. Pabla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baldeep Pabla, MD
Overview of Dr. Baldeep Pabla, MD
Dr. Baldeep Pabla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN.
Dr. Pabla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pabla's Office Locations
-
1
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-7878
-
2
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 322-7878
-
3
Vanderbilt Digestive Disease Center1301 Medical Center Dr Ste 1660, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-0128
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pabla?
About Dr. Baldeep Pabla, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1770921553
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pabla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pabla works at
Dr. Pabla has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pabla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pabla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pabla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.