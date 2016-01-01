Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baldev Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Baldev Singh, MD
Dr. Baldev Singh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and Cerebral Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
- 1 20 Hospital Oval W Fl 2, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-8144
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Baldev Singh, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1760559959
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Epilepsy and Cerebral Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
