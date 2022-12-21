Dr. Balijepalli Netaji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Netaji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Balijepalli Netaji, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Balijepalli Netaji, MD
Dr. Balijepalli Netaji, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Netaji works at
Dr. Netaji's Office Locations
Austin North Suite 12012221 Renfert Way Ste 120, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-5196Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Netaji is a dream doctor: intelligent and educated, kind and full of concern for his patients and always ready to take time to explain matters in an understandable way.
About Dr. Balijepalli Netaji, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Hindi, Spanish, Telugu and Urdu
- 1982642914
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Kakatiya Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Netaji has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Netaji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Netaji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Netaji speaks Hindi, Spanish, Telugu and Urdu.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Netaji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Netaji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Netaji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Netaji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.