Dr. Baljeet Singh, MD
Overview of Dr. Baljeet Singh, MD
Dr. Baljeet Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from ELIZABETH GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Baljeet Singh MD LLC13820 N 51st Ave Ste 400, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 938-2300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
DR SINGH DOES CARE ABOUT PEOPLE NOT JUST IN IT FOR THE MONEY
About Dr. Baljeet Singh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1821007360
Education & Certifications
- ELIZABETH GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGICAL SCIENCES
- Addiction Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
