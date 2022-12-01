Dr. Baljinder Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Baljinder Sandhu, MD
Dr. Baljinder Sandhu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM.
Presbyterian Medical Group6100 Pan American East Fwy NE Ste 340, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 823-8777
Presbyterian Family Healthcare8120 Constitution Pl NE Ste 120, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 291-2730
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Cannot express enough how appreciative and blessed my husband is be a patient of Dr. Sandhu. During my husband's appointment Dr. Sandhu actively listening to my husband's physical issues and took notes of every concern; he then proceeded with a complete physical exam. Dr. Sandhu's knowledge of the symptoms prompted him to order an MRI of the brain. The results of the MRI yielded a large tumor on the brain. Beyond grateful to Dr. Sandhu, he is extremely thorough, qualified, and trustworthy.
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- Epilepsy
Dr. Sandhu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandhu speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.
