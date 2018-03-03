Overview of Dr. Baljit Bal, MD

Dr. Baljit Bal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital and Union Hospital.



Dr. Bal works at Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Family Health Center in Beachwood, OH with other offices in Willoughby Hills, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.