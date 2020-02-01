Dr. Balminder Mangat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Balminder Mangat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Balminder Mangat, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Slidell, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mangat works at
Locations
Balminder Mangat MD1924 Corporate Square Dr Ste C, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mangat is highly intelligent, well-informed, and excellent at what he does. He is also kind, caring, and dedicated to making sure patients get what they need. He has changed our lives, our marriage, and our future in ways we couldn’t even imagine...because he was able to help my husband finally get what he needed. Other doctors tried for years to “fix” him, but nothing ever seemed to be the right answer. Dr. Mangat changed that, and my husband is a different person now. (He is happier, more confident, and so grateful for finally getting the proper care and medications for his condition!) Anyway, I will forever be thankful for what Dr. Mangat has done for my husband. Also—he is very good at explaining things in a way that makes sense. And he’s very knowledgeable about medications and how they work in our bodies, as well as with other medications. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Mangat. **NOTE: Don’t always trust star ratings!! So many people think 1 star is the top rating!! :(
About Dr. Balminder Mangat, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Swahili and Urdu
- 1114974151
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mangat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mangat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mangat works at
Dr. Mangat has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mangat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mangat speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Swahili and Urdu.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangat.
