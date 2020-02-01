See All Psychiatrists in Slidell, LA
Dr. Balminder Mangat, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Balminder Mangat, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Balminder Mangat, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Slidell, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Slidell Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mangat works at Balminder Mangat MD in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Balminder Mangat MD
    1924 Corporate Square Dr Ste C, Slidell, LA 70458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Slidell Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluation
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mangat?

    Feb 01, 2020
    Dr. Mangat is highly intelligent, well-informed, and excellent at what he does. He is also kind, caring, and dedicated to making sure patients get what they need. He has changed our lives, our marriage, and our future in ways we couldn’t even imagine...because he was able to help my husband finally get what he needed. Other doctors tried for years to “fix” him, but nothing ever seemed to be the right answer. Dr. Mangat changed that, and my husband is a different person now. (He is happier, more confident, and so grateful for finally getting the proper care and medications for his condition!) Anyway, I will forever be thankful for what Dr. Mangat has done for my husband. Also—he is very good at explaining things in a way that makes sense. And he’s very knowledgeable about medications and how they work in our bodies, as well as with other medications. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Mangat. **NOTE: Don’t always trust star ratings!! So many people think 1 star is the top rating!! :(
    Thankful — Feb 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Balminder Mangat, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Balminder Mangat, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mangat to family and friends

    Dr. Mangat's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mangat

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Balminder Mangat, MD.

    About Dr. Balminder Mangat, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi, Swahili and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114974151
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Balminder Mangat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mangat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mangat works at Balminder Mangat MD in Slidell, LA. View the full address on Dr. Mangat’s profile.

    Dr. Mangat has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mangat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Mangat speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Swahili and Urdu.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Balminder Mangat, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.