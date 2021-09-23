Dr. Dhillon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balraj Dhillon, MD
Overview of Dr. Balraj Dhillon, MD
Dr. Balraj Dhillon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Herndon, VA.
Dr. Dhillon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dhillon's Office Locations
-
1
Iyer Clinic-Herndon13505 Dulles Technology Dr Ste 1A, Herndon, VA 20171 Directions (703) 773-0447
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dhillon?
Dr Dhillon is a great listener and very kind
About Dr. Balraj Dhillon, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1780677989
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhillon accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhillon works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhillon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhillon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.