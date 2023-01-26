Dr. Balu Chandra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Balu Chandra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Balu Chandra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills.
Locations
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.7835 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 589-1822Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.515 W Mayfield Rd Ste 250, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 589-1822
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City North Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chandra was my husband's physician. My husband was extremely ill from the effects of long-term pancreatitis (24 years). He had gone through so many surgeries and his body was out of shape. Sadly, my husband passed away. I will say that Dr. Chandra did everything he could humanly do for my husband. He was also very kind to me during this time.
About Dr. Balu Chandra, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- New York U
- New York U
- Bangalore University
