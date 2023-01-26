Overview

Dr. Balu Chandra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills.



Dr. Chandra works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in North Richland Hills, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.