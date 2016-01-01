Overview

Dr. Balu Shetty, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh Medical Center



Dr. Shetty works at DEPT OF MEDICINE, HOSPITAL MEDICINE in Monroeville, PA with other offices in N Huntingdon, PA and North Huntingdon, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.