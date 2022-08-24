Overview

Dr. Balveen Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN.



Dr. Singh works at Huntington Heart Center in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.