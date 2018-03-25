Overview of Dr. Balwinder Malhi, MD

Dr. Balwinder Malhi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout and Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Malhi works at Malhi Balwinder MD in Yuba City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.