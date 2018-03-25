Dr. Balwinder Malhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Balwinder Malhi, MD
Overview of Dr. Balwinder Malhi, MD
Dr. Balwinder Malhi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout and Oroville Hospital.
Dr. Malhi works at
Dr. Malhi's Office Locations
-
1
Balwinder S Malhi M.d.901 Plumas St, Yuba City, CA 95991 Directions (530) 674-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health And Rideout
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient if Dr Malhi since 1993. He is an excellent doctor. He is very thorough and explain the issue or problem in easy to understand language and how he is going to cure it. He keeps up with up to date knowledge of medicine . Very approachable and listen patiently. Thanks for being my doctor and wish you success in coming years ahead.
About Dr. Balwinder Malhi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1275560427
Education & Certifications
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Malhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malhi speaks Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.