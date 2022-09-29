Overview

Dr. Bambi Petrinic, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Petrinic works at Wellmed At Port St Lucie West in Port Saint Lucie, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL and Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.