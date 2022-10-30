See All Oncologists in Newnan, GA
Dr. Bamidele Adesunloye, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Bamidele Adesunloye, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (128)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bamidele Adesunloye, MD

Dr. Bamidele Adesunloye, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta, Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Adesunloye works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Adesunloye's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta
    600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CTCA Atlanta
  • Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
  • Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Esophageal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
Esophageal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 128 ratings
    Patient Ratings (128)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (23)
    3 Star
    (8)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Adesunloye?

    Oct 30, 2022
    New patient, seen Dr A on Oct 24. I was very impressed with the way he explained everything to me, unlike the previous Dr I had seen in Panama City.. He answered my questions & explained my plan of treatment. I also received my injections of Eligard & Prolia. I will return in 3 months for more injections. My wife & I had a very positive visit @ CTCA and I am very satisfied with the treatment I have received so far.
    Edward W. Jones — Oct 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bamidele Adesunloye, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bamidele Adesunloye, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Adesunloye to family and friends

    Dr. Adesunloye's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Adesunloye

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bamidele Adesunloye, MD.

    About Dr. Bamidele Adesunloye, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598736597
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bamidele Adesunloye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adesunloye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adesunloye has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adesunloye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adesunloye works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. View the full address on Dr. Adesunloye’s profile.

    Dr. Adesunloye has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adesunloye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    128 patients have reviewed Dr. Adesunloye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adesunloye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adesunloye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adesunloye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bamidele Adesunloye, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.