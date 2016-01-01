Dr. Ajayi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bamidele Ajayi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bamidele Ajayi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Waxhaw, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Ajayi works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Psychiatry9929 Rea Rd Ste 201, Waxhaw, NC 28173 Directions (704) 316-1651
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ajayi?
About Dr. Bamidele Ajayi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1417995978
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ajayi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ajayi works at
Dr. Ajayi has seen patients for Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ajayi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajayi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajayi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajayi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajayi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.