Overview of Dr. Banafsheh Baharloo, DPM

Dr. Banafsheh Baharloo, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony and Oakbend Medical Center.



Dr. Baharloo works at Caring Foot and Ankle Specialists PLLC, Houston, TX in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.