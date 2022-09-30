Dr. Banafsheh Baharloo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baharloo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Banafsheh Baharloo, DPM
Overview of Dr. Banafsheh Baharloo, DPM
Dr. Banafsheh Baharloo, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony and Oakbend Medical Center.
Dr. Baharloo's Office Locations
Caring Foot and Ankle Specialists11515 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX 77035 Directions (713) 728-3117
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Education & Certifications
- West Houston Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baharloo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baharloo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baharloo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baharloo has seen patients for Bunion, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baharloo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baharloo speaks Persian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Baharloo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baharloo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baharloo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baharloo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.