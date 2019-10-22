See All Otolaryngologists in Lebanon, TN
Dr. Bancroft O'Quinn Jr, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bancroft O'Quinn Jr, MD

Dr. Bancroft O'Quinn Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University.

Dr. O'Quinn Jr works at BANCROFT OQUINN JR, M.D. in Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. O'Quinn Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bancroft Oquinn Jr, M.d.
    1405 W Baddour Pkwy Ste 106, Lebanon, TN 37087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 444-6500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Tinnitus
Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis
Tinnitus
Vertigo

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 22, 2019
    Dr. O'Quinn spends as much time with you as needed; it's not just in and out in 4 minutes. I really appreciate the extra time and effort he gives his patients. The office staff is wonderful as well. They're always friendly and make getting an appointment easy.
    Max B — Oct 22, 2019
    About Dr. Bancroft O'Quinn Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1184640336
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bancroft O'Quinn Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Quinn Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Quinn Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Quinn Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Quinn Jr works at BANCROFT OQUINN JR, M.D. in Lebanon, TN. View the full address on Dr. O'Quinn Jr’s profile.

    Dr. O'Quinn Jr has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Quinn Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Quinn Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Quinn Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Quinn Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Quinn Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

