Dr. Bandana Bista, DDS
Overview
Dr. Bandana Bista, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Paris, TX.
Locations
My Dentist4520 Lamar Ave, Paris, TX 75462 Directions (903) 218-4756
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Well I was happy about what was going on with my teeth, and I appreciate them of being nice to me and letting me know what I need to have done.
About Dr. Bandana Bista, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1609974997
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bista has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bista accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bista using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bista. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bista.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.