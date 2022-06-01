See All Pediatricians in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Bandana Raha, MD

Pediatrics
2.7 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bandana Raha, MD

Dr. Bandana Raha, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. 

Dr. Raha works at My Whole Child Pediatrics in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    My Whole Child Pediatrics
    550 Newark Ave Ste 305, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 963-0080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Immunization Administration
Otitis Media
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Immunization Administration
Otitis Media
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 01, 2022
    Dr. Raha is an amazing doctor and an amazing human being. We started visiting her 6 years back when we moved to nearby town in Jersey City. Our elder daughter was 8 months old that time and she loves her doctor till date! Dr. Raha is taking care of our little one as well from Day1. We recently moved out of Jersey City area, but never thought of switching to any other doctor for our kids. She is very caring and kind.
    P Guha — Jun 01, 2022
    About Dr. Bandana Raha, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558365239
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bandana Raha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raha works at My Whole Child Pediatrics in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Raha’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Raha. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

