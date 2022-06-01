Dr. Bandana Raha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bandana Raha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bandana Raha, MD
Dr. Bandana Raha, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jersey City, NJ.
Dr. Raha works at
Dr. Raha's Office Locations
-
1
My Whole Child Pediatrics550 Newark Ave Ste 305, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 963-0080
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raha?
Dr. Raha is an amazing doctor and an amazing human being. We started visiting her 6 years back when we moved to nearby town in Jersey City. Our elder daughter was 8 months old that time and she loves her doctor till date! Dr. Raha is taking care of our little one as well from Day1. We recently moved out of Jersey City area, but never thought of switching to any other doctor for our kids. She is very caring and kind.
About Dr. Bandana Raha, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Bengali
- 1558365239
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raha works at
Dr. Raha speaks Bengali.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Raha. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.