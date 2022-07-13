See All Family Doctors in Detroit Lakes, MN
Super Profile

Dr. Laura Lhotka, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Detroit Lakes, MN
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Laura Lhotka, MD

Dr. Laura Lhotka, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Lhotka works at Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes in Detroit Lakes, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lhotka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic
    1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 13, 2022
    This provider is what health care should be about. She listens and explain everything to smallest details. Really caring and exceptionally knowledgeable doctor. Her approach to my health problems was outstanding. Nothing but best to say about this amazing person and doctor.
    Fargo — Jul 13, 2022
    About Dr. Laura Lhotka, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • Female
    • 1003470048
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Med
    • Graduate Hospital
    • Bangalore Med Coll
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Lhotka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lhotka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lhotka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lhotka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lhotka works at Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes in Detroit Lakes, MN. View the full address on Dr. Lhotka’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lhotka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lhotka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lhotka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lhotka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

