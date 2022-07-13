Dr. Laura Lhotka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lhotka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Lhotka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Lhotka, MD
Dr. Laura Lhotka, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Lhotka's Office Locations
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lhotka?
This provider is what health care should be about. She listens and explain everything to smallest details. Really caring and exceptionally knowledgeable doctor. Her approach to my health problems was outstanding. Nothing but best to say about this amazing person and doctor.
About Dr. Laura Lhotka, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Female
- 1003470048
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Med
- Graduate Hospital
- Bangalore Med Coll
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lhotka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lhotka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lhotka using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lhotka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lhotka speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lhotka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lhotka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lhotka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lhotka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.