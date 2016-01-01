Overview of Dr. Bangaruraju Kolanuvada, MD

Dr. Bangaruraju Kolanuvada, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Kolanuvada works at Dr. Bangaruraju Kolanuvada Medical PC in Yonkers, NY with other offices in Mount Vernon, NY and Dobbs Ferry, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.