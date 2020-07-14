Dr. Bani Sarma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bani Sarma, MD
Dr. Bani Sarma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They completed their residency with Lehigh Valley Hospital
Delaware Valley OB/GYN2 Princess Rd Ste C, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-0777
- Princeton Medical Center
Dr. Sarma has been treating me since 2000, she diagnosed and performed a hysterectomy in 2004 that pretty much saved me from terrible fibroids .I trust her completely with my health !
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
Dr. Sarma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarma works at
Dr. Sarma speaks Hindi and Telugu.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.