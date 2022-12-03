Dr. Bani Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bani Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Bani Singh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Office9500 Stockdale Hwy Ste 203, Bakersfield, CA 93311 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
I love Dr. Singh. She is an incredible doctor and truly listens to every concern I have. I was diagnosed by other doctors with high BP, and was always told it’s just hereditary, but Dr. Singh wasn’t convinced, as I’m only 35, so she has been diving deeper into blood tests and such to get to the bottom of it. On top of that, I was having stomach pains, and I was once told to “just drink warm water,” from another doctor, but Bani immediately ordered a CT, which ended up showing a mass near my spine! She fought with my insurance (Kern Family) because they denied the MRI needed, but she never gave up and now I feel confident I will be okay, because she never gave up on me. She has truly been live saving to me, so thank you Dr. Bani Singh. Our family appreciates you SO much!!
About Dr. Bani Singh, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1417337171
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
