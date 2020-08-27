Dr. Banji Awosika, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awosika is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Banji Awosika, MD
Dr. Banji Awosika, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Longwood, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Lagos and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Cfa Kidney & Hypertension Center LLC587 E State Road 434 Unit 1011, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (321) 214-4133
West Orange Nephrology LLC1210 E Plant St Ste 120, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 297-8408
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have Known and worked with this awesome doctor and awesome person for over 20 years he is a blessing to the medical community . I was a registered nurse in the PCU and worked with Dr. Awosika he took care of my grandmother when she was diagnosed with end-stage renal and require dialysis for the first six months of her journey. Lastly, he has taken care of numerous of consumers & patients that I’ve sent to him he is absolutely the very best God Bless you Phyllis Tyson RN BSN MHSc CDP
- Nephrology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1295770428
- St John Hospital And Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital at Forest Hills
- Univ Lagos
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Awosika has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awosika accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awosika has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awosika works at
Dr. Awosika has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Hyperkalemia and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awosika on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Awosika. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awosika.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awosika, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awosika appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.