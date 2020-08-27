Overview of Dr. Banji Awosika, MD

Dr. Banji Awosika, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Longwood, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Lagos and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Awosika works at Cfa Kidney & Hypertension Center LLC in Longwood, FL with other offices in Winter Garden, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Hyperkalemia and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.