Dr. Bansari Gujar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bansari Gujar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Rheumatology Associates of Baltimore LLC1220B E Joppa Rd Ste 310, Towson, MD 21286 Directions (410) 494-1888
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Loved my visit with Dr. Gujar! She was thorough, attentive and kind.
About Dr. Bansari Gujar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Gujar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gujar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gujar has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gujar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gujar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gujar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gujar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gujar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.