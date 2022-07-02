Dr. Banshi Rathi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Banshi Rathi, MD
Dr. Banshi Rathi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Greater Houston Kidney Clinic23814 HIGHWAY 59 N, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 805-3728
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi
- 1700035961
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- Rochester Genl Hosp-U Rochester
- University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College
Dr. Rathi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rathi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rathi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rathi speaks Hindi.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rathi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rathi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rathi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rathi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.