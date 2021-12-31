Dr. Bantwal Baliga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baliga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bantwal Baliga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bantwal Baliga, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Med College Indi and is affiliated with Community Hospital, East Alabama Medical Center, Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Russell Medical Center and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Baliga works at
Locations
-
1
East Alabama Endocrinology, PC3320 Skyway Dr Ste 602, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 737-2737
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- East Alabama Medical Center
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- Russell Medical Center
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Baliga has provided comprehensive and compassionate care for my husband and me for several years now. I would highly recommend him to those needing an excellent endocrinologist. His P.A., Kristen Osterrieder is also a great resource! Both are very intuitive and dedicated to patient care.
About Dr. Bantwal Baliga, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Konkani
- 1992847669
Education & Certifications
- Kasturba Med College Indi
Dr. Baliga works at
