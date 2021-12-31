Overview

Dr. Bantwal Baliga, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Med College Indi and is affiliated with Community Hospital, East Alabama Medical Center, Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Russell Medical Center and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Baliga works at East Alabama Endocrinology, PC in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.