Dr. Banu Brar, MD
Overview
Dr. Banu Brar, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College.
Locations
Psychiatric Medical Group of Modesto Inc.3425 Coffee Rd Ste A2, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 524-9401
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best psychiatrist who is very caring, honest, listens and explains concerns in a very simple manner and gives you the best results. She takes the time out to respond to messages efficiently and will make you sure to discuss other options apart from medications unlike other psychiatrist. Highly recommend her to friends and family,
About Dr. Banu Brar, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1952402141
Education & Certifications
- Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brar has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brar speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.