Dr. Bao Huynh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Advanced Kidney Care of Central Florida, PA3175 Citrus Tower Blvd Ste A, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 240-3812
Advanced Kidney Care of Central Florida, PA2400 North Blvd W Ste C, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 226-4676Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Kidney Care of Central Florida, PA2310 North Blvd W, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 226-4676
Advanced Kidney Care of Central Florida, PA400 Avenue K SE Ste 9, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 226-4676
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Best doctor I have ever had. Of all of my doctors he is the only one I trust. He even got my blood pressure under control when none of my other doctors could. I wouldn't change him ever!!!!!
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
