Overview of Dr. Bao Huynh, MD

Dr. Bao Huynh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Huynh works at Advanced Kidney Care of Central Florida, PA in Clermont, FL with other offices in Davenport, FL and Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hyperkalemia and Renal Osteodystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.