Dr. Bao Huynh, MD

Nephrology
4.9 (74)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bao Huynh, MD

Dr. Bao Huynh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.

Dr. Huynh works at Advanced Kidney Care of Central Florida, PA in Clermont, FL with other offices in Davenport, FL and Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hyperkalemia and Renal Osteodystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Huynh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Kidney Care of Central Florida, PA
    3175 Citrus Tower Blvd Ste A, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 240-3812
  2. 2
    Advanced Kidney Care of Central Florida, PA
    2400 North Blvd W Ste C, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 226-4676
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Advanced Kidney Care of Central Florida, PA
    2310 North Blvd W, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 226-4676
  4. 4
    Advanced Kidney Care of Central Florida, PA
    400 Avenue K SE Ste 9, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 226-4676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Complications Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Transplant Care Chevron Icon
Transplant Conditions Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Florida Blue
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 23, 2020
    Best doctor I have ever had. Of all of my doctors he is the only one I trust. He even got my blood pressure under control when none of my other doctors could. I wouldn't change him ever!!!!!
    Kathy A. — Apr 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bao Huynh, MD
    About Dr. Bao Huynh, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902979594
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    • University of North Dakota / Main Campus
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bao Huynh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huynh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huynh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huynh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huynh has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hyperkalemia and Renal Osteodystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huynh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Huynh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huynh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huynh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huynh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

