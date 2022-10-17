Overview

Dr. Bao Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.



Dr. Nguyen works at Bao D Nguyen MD in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.