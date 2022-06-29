See All Plastic Surgeons in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Bao Phan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Bao Phan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (74)
Map Pin Small Honolulu, HI
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bao Phan, MD

Dr. Bao Phan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital, Kona Community Hospital, Maui Memorial Medical Center, Methodist Richardson Medical Center, Straub Clinic And Hospital and Wilcox Health.

Dr. Phan works at Hawaii Plastic Surgery Institute, Honolulu, HI in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Kahului, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. S Schlesinger, MD
Dr. S Schlesinger, MD
4.7 (145)
View Profile

Dr. Phan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hawaii Plastic Surgery Institute, Honolulu, HI
    1401 S Beretania St Ste 999, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 249-8509
  2. 2
    Maui Office
    169 Maa St, Kahului, HI 96732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 888-6190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Castle
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
  • Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
  • Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital
  • Kona Community Hospital
  • Maui Memorial Medical Center
  • Methodist Richardson Medical Center
  • Straub Clinic And Hospital
  • Wilcox Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Absent Breasts and Nipples
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Body Disproportion
Absent Breasts and Nipples
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Body Disproportion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Phan?

    Jun 29, 2022
    Had my breast reconstruction done by them. From beginning to end everything was perfect! Very prompt with everything and call backs, answered any questions. Office and surgery area very clean and the most beautiful I’ve ever seen. Made me feel very comfortable. Dr Bao Phan is very kind. After surgery there were little to no pain for me. Best care by Dr and all his staff! They are the best team! I’m so glad I chose them! Will return!!!
    June P — Jun 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bao Phan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bao Phan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Phan to family and friends

    Dr. Phan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Phan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bao Phan, MD.

    About Dr. Bao Phan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083787048
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Southern California Medical Center Los Angeles County
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bao Phan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Phan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bao Phan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.