Overview of Dr. Bao-Quoc La, MD

Dr. Bao-Quoc La, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. La works at La Bao Quoc, MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.