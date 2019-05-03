See All Ophthalmologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Bao-Thu Nguyen, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bao-Thu Nguyen, MD

Dr. Bao-Thu Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Providence St. Jude Medical Center and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.

Dr. Nguyen works at Coastal Vision Medical Group Inc. in Irvine, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Vision Medical Group Inc.
    15825 Laguna Canyon Rd Ste 201, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 453-4661
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Advance Eye Center
    293 S Main St # 100, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 808-9358

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 03, 2019
    Dr Betsy Bao Nguyen is a miracle eye specialist many years ago I was admitted in the hospital and my eye pressure was so high I could have lost my eyesight. the chief of the eye dept said only Dr B Nguyen can manage your case and true to his words with perseverance and medical knowledge she was able to control the situation. Her resume and accomplishments is too long to put in this page Please go to her web site. I am so Blessed and thankful to have her as my physician as she is compassionate and caring to me and all of her patients. A Dr that Cares.
    — May 03, 2019
    About Dr. Bao-Thu Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538137666
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UC-San Francisco
    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Undergraduate School
    • University California Irvine Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bao-Thu Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

