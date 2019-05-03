Overview of Dr. Bao-Thu Nguyen, MD

Dr. Bao-Thu Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Providence St. Jude Medical Center and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Nguyen works at Coastal Vision Medical Group Inc. in Irvine, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.