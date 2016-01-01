Overview of Dr. Baochan Nguyen, MD

Dr. Baochan Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Hampton Roads Eye Associates in Newport News, VA with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.