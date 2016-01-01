Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baochong Chang, MD
Overview of Dr. Baochong Chang, MD
Dr. Baochong Chang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NUCLEAR MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital and Goodall Witcher Hospital.
Dr. Chang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
-
1
Waco Regional Cancer Center3420 Pine Ave, Waco, TX 76708 Directions (254) 752-2900
-
2
Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital3330 Masonic Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 448-6711
-
3
Samaritan Medical Center830 Washington St, Watertown, NY 13601 Directions (315) 785-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Goodall Witcher Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
About Dr. Baochong Chang, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1790851525
Education & Certifications
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NUCLEAR MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.