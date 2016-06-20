Dr. Baolang Liao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Baolang Liao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
All About You Primary Care, LLC
16220 Frederick Rd Ste 418, Gaithersburg, MD 20877
(240) 503-1567
Monday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 9:00am - 11:45am
Friday 9:00am - 3:00pm
Saturday 9:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My parents just did the immigration medical exams with Dr. Liao. He is very nice and knowledgeable. We had a good experience in his office. We highly recommend him!
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1215974464
- New York University School of Medicine
Dr. Liao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liao speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Liao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.