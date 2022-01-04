Dr. Baominh Vinh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vinh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Baominh Vinh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Baominh Vinh, MD
Dr. Baominh Vinh, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Vinh's Office Locations
Cy-pain & Spine Institute Pllc9717 Jones Rd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (713) 568-6095
Cy-Pain & Spine9001 Forest Xing Ste D, The Woodlands, TX 77381 Directions (713) 568-6095
Cy-Pain & Spine17350 St Lukes Way Ste 370, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions (713) 568-6095
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr Vinh, Dr Lipsky, Rosa & Jane. These are all the medical staff that I personally have seen over the last 5+years. All very caring and compassionate. I have had different injections done along with medications to help control my pain.
About Dr. Baominh Vinh, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- M. D. Anderson Cancer Center
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston and Affiliated Hospitals
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vinh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vinh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vinh speaks Vietnamese.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Vinh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vinh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vinh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.