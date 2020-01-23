Overview of Dr. Baowei Tang, MD

Dr. Baowei Tang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Monaca, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NANJING RAILWAY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Forbes Hospital.



Dr. Tang works at Heritage Valley Rheumatology in Monaca, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.