Internal Medicine
52 years of experience

Dr. Bapushetty Madoori, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Madoori works at BAPUSHETTY R MADOORI MD in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Madoori's Office Locations

    Bapushetty Madoori MD Sc
    6905 S Wentworth Ave, Chicago, IL 60621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 994-5607

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Bapushetty Madoori, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 52 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083797864
    Education & Certifications

    • MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Madoori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Madoori works at BAPUSHETTY R MADOORI MD in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Madoori’s profile.

    Dr. Madoori has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madoori.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madoori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madoori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

