See All Spine Surgeons in Lufkin, TX
Dr. Baraa Al-Hafez, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Baraa Al-Hafez, MD

Neurological Spine Surgery
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Baraa Al-Hafez, MD

Dr. Baraa Al-Hafez, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin .

Dr. Al-Hafez works at Baylor St. Luke s Medical Group in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Al-Hafez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor St. Luke s Medical Group
    1111 W Frank Ave Ste 301, Lufkin, TX 75904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MHealth Insured
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Hafez?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Baraa Al-Hafez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Baraa Al-Hafez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Al-Hafez to family and friends

    Dr. Al-Hafez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Al-Hafez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Baraa Al-Hafez, MD.

    About Dr. Baraa Al-Hafez, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurological Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1750596904
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
    Residency
    Internship
    • UAMS
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
    • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
    • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
    • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
    • St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin 

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Baraa Al-Hafez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Hafez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Al-Hafez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Hafez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al-Hafez works at Baylor St. Luke s Medical Group in Lufkin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Al-Hafez’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Hafez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Hafez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Hafez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Hafez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.