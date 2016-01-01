Dr. Baraa Al-Hafez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Hafez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Baraa Al-Hafez, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin .
Baylor St. Luke s Medical Group1111 W Frank Ave Ste 301, Lufkin, TX 75904 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MHealth Insured
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1750596904
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- UAMS
- UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin
Dr. Al-Hafez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Hafez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
You can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Al-Hafez.
Dr. Al-Hafez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Al-Hafez speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Hafez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Hafez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Hafez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.