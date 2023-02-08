Overview of Dr. Barak Greenfield, MD

Dr. Barak Greenfield, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical.



Dr. Greenfield works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Plainview in Plainview, NY with other offices in Levittown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.