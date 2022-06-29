Dr. Barak Tanzman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barak Tanzman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barak Tanzman, DO
Dr. Barak Tanzman, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Berkley, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Athens, Ohio - D.O. and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital and Hurley Medical Center.
Dr. Tanzman's Office Locations
-
1
Chau Plastic Surgery, PC27901 Woodward Ave Ste 100, Berkley, MI 48072 Directions (248) 294-0040Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday1:00pm - 7:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
very profeissional
About Dr. Barak Tanzman, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Vietnamese
- 1457539116
Education & Certifications
- Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - Henry Ford Macomb Hospital Warren Campus, Warren MI
- General Surgery - Grandview Medical Center, Dayon OH|Grandview Medical Center, Dayton, Ohio
- Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Athens, Ohio - D.O.
