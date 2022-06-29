See All Plastic Surgeons in Berkley, MI
Dr. Barak Tanzman, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (23)
Map Pin Small Berkley, MI
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Barak Tanzman, DO

Dr. Barak Tanzman, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Berkley, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Athens, Ohio - D.O. and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital and Hurley Medical Center.

Dr. Tanzman works at Chau Plastic Surgery, PC in Berkley, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Tanzman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chau Plastic Surgery, PC
    27901 Woodward Ave Ste 100, Berkley, MI 48072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 294-0040
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension St Joseph Hospital
  • Hurley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cheek Augmentation Chevron Icon
CO2 Laser Treatment for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Body Lift Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 29, 2022
    very profeissional
    Anonymous — Jun 29, 2022
    About Dr. Barak Tanzman, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1457539116
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - Henry Ford Macomb Hospital Warren Campus, Warren MI
    Residency
    • General Surgery - Grandview Medical Center, Dayon OH|Grandview Medical Center, Dayton, Ohio
    Medical Education
    • Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Athens, Ohio - D.O.
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barak Tanzman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tanzman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tanzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tanzman works at Chau Plastic Surgery, PC in Berkley, MI. View the full address on Dr. Tanzman’s profile.

    Dr. Tanzman speaks Cantonese, Mandarin and Vietnamese.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanzman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

