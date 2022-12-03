Overview of Dr. Barakat Thabet, MD

Dr. Barakat Thabet, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Cairo University - Egypt (SOM & GME) and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Lupus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.