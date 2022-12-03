Dr. Barakat Thabet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thabet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barakat Thabet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barakat Thabet, MD
Dr. Barakat Thabet, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Cairo University - Egypt (SOM & GME) and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Lupus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thabet's Office Locations
- 1 3271 Clear Vista Ct NE # MC9033, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 267-7293
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great physician. He is first arthritis doctor I have seen that knows how to to treat a patient and what he is talking about. I wish I wasn't moving out of state.
About Dr. Barakat Thabet, MD
- Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1184979577
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University Program (GME)
- St Vincent Charity Hospital - Cleveland (GME)
- Al-Quds University - Jerusalem (SOM & GME)
- Cairo University - Egypt (SOM & GME)
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
