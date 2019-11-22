See All Dermatologists in Merritt Island, FL
Dr. Barbara Ash, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (19)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Barbara Ash, MD is a Dermatologist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University.

Dr. Ash works at Ash Dermatology and Skin Cancer C in Merritt Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Rash and Cold Sore along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
Locations

  1. 1
    Ash Dermatology and Skin Cancer Ctr PA
    50 CATALINA ISLE DR, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 986-9335

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 22, 2019
    just about the very best one could hope for. Great personality, with good looks to go with it. A real caring doctor and a joy to be with.
    Bob McKinley — Nov 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Barbara Ash, MD
    About Dr. Barbara Ash, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124025903
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory U
    Residency
    Internship
    • Georgia Baptist Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgia Institute Of Technology
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Ash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ash has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ash accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ash works at Ash Dermatology and Skin Cancer C in Merritt Island, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ash’s profile.

    Dr. Ash has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Rash and Cold Sore, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.