Dr. Barbara Aung, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And Health Sciences / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Aung works at Aung Foot Health Clinics in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.