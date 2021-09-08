Dr. Barbara Aung, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Aung, DPM
Overview
Dr. Barbara Aung, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And Health Sciences / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Barbara Aung Dpm PC6644 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 886-9866
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aung was very knowledgeable, caring and practical. She even called me at home the evening after my procedure to check on me! Tracy in her front office was helpful. She could use additional office staff for which she is looking. I have already given her name to two other people.
About Dr. Barbara Aung, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881697639
Education & Certifications
- University of Osteopathic Medicine And Health Sciences / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aung speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Aung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.