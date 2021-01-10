See All Ophthalmologists in Canton, OH
Dr. Barbara Barchiesi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Barbara Barchiesi, MD

Ophthalmology
2.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Barbara Barchiesi, MD

Dr. Barbara Barchiesi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Barchiesi works at CANTON OPHTHALMOLOGY ASSOC INC in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Visual Field Defects and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sean Platt, MD
Dr. Sean Platt, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile

Dr. Barchiesi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Canton Ophthalmology Associates Inc.
    2600 Tuscarawas St W Ste 200, Canton, OH 44708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 456-0047
  2. 2
    Vista Surgical Center
    4319 Executive Cir NW, Canton, OH 44718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 526-0530

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Farsightedness
Visual Field Defects
Astigmatism
Farsightedness
Visual Field Defects
Astigmatism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barchiesi?

    Jan 10, 2021
    I go for a yearly checkup for my diabetes and yes the general staffing was short 2 people due to COVID. Dr Barchiesi was very caring about my health in all aspects. She gave me thorough reports on my retina photos and provided recommendations pertaining to my prescription. I was very pleased with my visit and the staff. They were all very professional.
    RD Smith — Jan 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Barbara Barchiesi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Barbara Barchiesi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barchiesi to family and friends

    Dr. Barchiesi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barchiesi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Barbara Barchiesi, MD.

    About Dr. Barbara Barchiesi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376580126
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Barchiesi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barchiesi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barchiesi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barchiesi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barchiesi works at CANTON OPHTHALMOLOGY ASSOC INC in Canton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Barchiesi’s profile.

    Dr. Barchiesi has seen patients for Farsightedness, Visual Field Defects and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barchiesi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barchiesi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barchiesi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barchiesi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barchiesi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Barbara Barchiesi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.